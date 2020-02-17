Many teens continue to vape flavored e-cigarettes, despite a partial government ban, reports NPR.

“Juul is almost old school … It’s no longer the teen favorite,” says Meredith Berkman, co-founder of the advocacy group PAVE, Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes.

“Among the disposables [that] are most popular, there’s Puff Bar, there’s Stig, there’s Viigo,” Berkman says. They’re designed for one-time use. Then, they’re tossed, she explains. “These have just flooded the market,” Berkman says.

These products are flourishing despite the Trump administration’s partial ban on flavored e-cigarettes, announced in January and in effect as of Feb 5. The enforcement guidance issued by Food and Drug Administration was aimed at stopping young people from vaping. It focused enforcement on flavored cartridges, like Juul’s popular products.