New research shows that flu vaccinations are linked with reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, according to work reported at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Three research studies reported at AAIC 2020 suggest:

At least one flu vaccination was associated with a 17% reduction in Alzheimer’s incidence. More frequent flu vaccination was associated with another 13% reduction in Alzheimer’s incidence.

Vaccination against pneumonia between ages 65 and 75 reduced Alzheimer’s risk by up to 40% depending on individual genes. Individuals with dementia have a higher risk of dying (6-fold) after infections than those without dementia (3-fold).