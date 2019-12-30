The vaping industry has released an ad campaign to encourage President Trump to abandon the effort to ban flavored e-cigarettes, reports CBS News.

The Vapor Technology Association, an industry trade group with more than 1,000 members, said it launched a six-figure ad buy in West Palm Beach, Florida, targeting the president and urging him to preserve access to flavored vaping products.

The 30-second spot from the Vapor Technology Association began airing Sunday on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, the president’s favored network, and features two Ohio voters making an appeal directly to the president.