Seven ventilator manufacturers have teamed up to create the Ventilator Training Alliance (VTA), a ventilator training resource for clinicians available via mobile app or web browser.

The alliance is a joint effort by Dräger, GE Healthcare, Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Nihon Kohden, and Philips along with app developer Allego.



The VTA app connects respiratory therapists, nurses and other medical professionals with ventilator training resources from these seven companies, including instructional how-to videos, manuals, troubleshooting guides, and other ventilator-operation expertise critical to helping responders treat patients suffering from COVID-19-related respiratory distress.

Content on the VTA app can be accessed on iOS and Android devices or from a web browser. The app provides healthcare professionals multi-language closed captioning and mobile background audio when multitasking, according to Allego.

“At Dräger we are doing everything in our power to support healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lothar Thielen, president and CEO for Dräger in North America. “Through our participation in the VTA, Dräger is working collaboratively with other ventilator manufacturers to provide clinicians quick access to the resources they need to save lives.” Source: Dräger

“Supporting our customers and facilitating ventilator training continues to be key to all stakeholders in this project”, said Charles Merchant, Senior Director Global Therapy Development Acute Care Therapies at Getinge. Source: Getinge

“We can help overcome this pandemic by collaborating across companies, agencies and industries to deliver smart solutions that add value and reduce stress for frontline healthcare heroes when every minute matters,” said Patrick Berges, chair of the VTA and vice president of commercial capabilities at Medtronic. “This training alliance is a great example of that collaborative spirit. Being able to share content from a variety of ventilator manufacturers all in one place ensures that hospitals can quickly access information they may need to accelerate putting life-saving ventilators to use.” Source: Medtronic

How to Access the Ventilator Training Alliance Hub

The app is provided at no cost to medical professionals. To download the Ventilator Training Alliance knowledge hub application, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play store, or click here to access the hub from any Web browser.