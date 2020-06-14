The Cleveland Clinic weighs in on whether CPAP devices should be used during the pandemic and reminds users to clean the sleep apnea treatment devices regularly.

If you share a bedroom and have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it’s a good idea to use your PAP machine in another room until you know you’re in the clear. Dr. Lance also recommends using a separate bathroom if possible.

As for the risk of the virus being re-transmitted by your PAP machine’s tubing, filters or mask, that is still unknown at this time.