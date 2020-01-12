New research shows that pulmonary hypertension prompted by exercise can predict survival rates in certain patients.

Pulmonary hypertension that occurs during exercise was found to be associated with poor CV event-free survival for patients with chronic dyspnea who show no signs of pulmonary hypertension at rest.

Using minute-by-minute pulmonary arterial pressure and cardiac output measurements, or PAP/CO, among patients with chronic exertional dyspnea, researchers found that those with abnormal PAP/CO slope had a two times greater risk for CV or death events (adjusted HR = 2.03; 95% CI, 1.48-2.78), according to findings published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.