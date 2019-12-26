New research published in the American Journal of Pathology found that the cardiac arrhythmia treatment Tikosyn (dofetilide) may be used for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Investigators examined lung tissue from patients with COPD and rats with experimentally-induced PAH. “Our study suggests that Kv11.1 channel blockers may have therapeutic potential for treatment of PAH. Specifically, we have shown that dofetilide, which is already FDA-approved as an antiarrhythmic and therefore has passed all of the drug safety requirements, can be considered for repurposing for treatment of patients with PAH,” explained Tinatin I. Brelidze, PhD.