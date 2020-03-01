Americans who live in the eastern US may face a harsh allergy season ahead, according to AccuWeather’s annual spring allergy forecast.

Allergy sufferers in the eastern United States should brace for a long and severe season this spring as predicted above-normal rainfall and near-average temperatures mean much of the region will be ripe for tree, weed and grass pollen production, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Above-average pollen levels are in store for a huge portion of the country, an area that has a population of 193 million people and stretches all the way from Texas to Michigan on east. More than 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies.