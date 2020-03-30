Asthma specialists are suggesting that patients keep using their preventive inhalers during the coronavirus pandemic, despite an increase in demand.

“People with asthma need their [preventive] steroids,” said Mitchell Grayson, MD, an allergist–immunologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and chair of the medical scientific council for the AAFA.

Michael Blaiss, MD, executive medical director of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI), echoed that advice.

“If a patient has asthma they need to stay on their preventive asthma medication, which in most cases would include inhaled corticosteroids,” Blaiss, who is also clinical professor of pediatrics at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, told Medscape Medical News.