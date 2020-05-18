New research reveals how a person’s epigenetic clock could help predict their risk of developing asthma.

A team, led by Denise Daley, PhD, University of British Columbia, used the Horvath age prediction algorithm to examine the predicted biological age of participants with and without asthma in a pair of cohorts based in Canada.

Methylation is considered a crucial DNA epigenetic modification that can be impacted by environmental exposures, age, and disease.

Recently, investigators discovered that the epigenetic clock, which evaluates age compared to predicted biological age, could be an emerging tool in evaluating the effect of a disease like asthma or environmental exposure on the epigenetic profile of an individual.