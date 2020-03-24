A home sleep test, the WatchPAT device, can accurately detect comorbid obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to the results of a new study.

Results from pulmonary function testing and simultaneous in-laboratory polysomnography (PSG) and WatchPAT diagnostic recordings from patients with established COPD were evaluated to determine the presence of comorbid OSA.

The WatchPAT is a home sleep apnea testing device that is worn around the wrist with 1 finger probe and a separate snoring sensor. The diagnostic results were then compared between polysomnography and WatchPAT.