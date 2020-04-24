Engineers at Binghamton University, State University of New York have made their designs for 3D printed ventilator adapters available to the public to help during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the university.

This project was initiated because of the possible shortage of medical ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several studies have shown that a single ventilator could be used for multiple patients simultaneously to meet disaster surge. Engineers at Binghamton University designed three ventilator adapters and used 3D printing to create them.

The adapters are made from PETG, a glycol-modified version of polyethylene terephthalate known for its chemical resistance, durability and formability.

Interested parties can download the designs for 3D-printed ventilator adapters for free. Those with 3D printers can sign up to make adapters, and healthcare providers can indicate if they need adapters.