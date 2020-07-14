Royal Philips, a medical technology company, recently announced it introduced its mobile intensive care units (ICUs) in India. Designed to meet the critical-care requirements of patients, each prefabricated ICU has a capacity of nine beds. The units will be locally manufactured by Philips in India, with each ICU unit capable of being deployed in one day, according to a statement from the company.

“Aligned with the government’s commitment to providing quality and accessible healthcare to India’s population, we are proud to introduce our state-of-the-art mobile ICUs for India,” Daniel Mazon, general manager Philips India, said in a statement. “We believe this solution will help the country to tackle COVID-19 in an effective manner as it enables healthcare institutions to increase their critical-care bed capacities. The solution will also be significant in the long term to address future critical care requirements.”

The units are 1,380 square feet and are self-sufficient, only requiring an on-site electricity and water connection to become operational. Each mobile ICU comes pre-equipped with critical care infrastructure, such as independent patient cubicles, plus anti-bacterial paint and high-end washrooms with a self-disinfection facility to avoid cross contamination. The ICUs can be furnished with a range of medical equipment, including ventilators, defibrillators, a central monitoring station and CPAP machines, with supporting infrastructure such as back-up power, oxygen and vacuum supplies.