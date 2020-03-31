The United States has a total of 177,452 cases of COVID-19, which accounts for 21.2% of all infections worldwide. In fact, the US has more cases alone than 167 other nations combined.

Deaths in the US have spiked in the last week, up from 780 on Mar 24, to 3,440 as of Mar 31 4pm/ET.

Based on data from Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering and Worldometer.
Globally, known infections have reached 838,061 in 174 nations, but the brunt of infections are concentrated in the US, China, Iran, Turkey, and about a dozen European nations.

Of the 13 nations that have reported more than 10,000 cases, nine are in Europe, led by Italy (105,792) and Spain (94,417).

In New York City, 40,900 known cases have been reported, by far the most in the US and more than all but six nations across the world.

Current US COVID-19 reported cases as of Mar 31, 1600 ET:

New York75,795Minnesota629
New Jersey17,126 Oregon606
California7,477Oklahoma566
Michigan6,498Arkansas508
Florida 6,3386,338District of Columbia495
Massachusetts5,752Kentucky480
Washington State5,239Idaho475
Illinois5,058Iowa424
Pennsylvania4,963Rhode Island408
Louisiana4,025Kansas384
Georgia3,820New Hampshire314
Texas3,344Vermont304
Colorado2,627Maine303
Connecticut2,571New Mexico281
Indiana 2,158Delaware264
Tennessee 2,041Puerto Rico239
Ohio 1,933Hawaii204
Maryland 1,660Montana184
North Carolina 1,510 Nebraska153
Wisconsin 1,294West Virginia145
Virginia 1,249 North Dakota122
Arizona 1,158Alaska119
Missouri 1,110Wyoming109
Nevada 1,044South Dakota108
Alabama 949*Grand Princess103
Mississippi 937Guam69
South Carolina 925*Diamond Princess49
Utah 806American Samoa0
*Cruise shipsNorthern Mariana Islands0

