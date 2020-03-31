The United States has a total of 177,452 cases of COVID-19, which accounts for 21.2% of all infections worldwide. In fact, the US has more cases alone than 167 other nations combined.
Deaths in the US have spiked in the last week, up from 780 on Mar 24, to 3,440 as of Mar 31 4pm/ET.
Globally, known infections have reached 838,061 in 174 nations, but the brunt of infections are concentrated in the US, China, Iran, Turkey, and about a dozen European nations.
Of the 13 nations that have reported more than 10,000 cases, nine are in Europe, led by Italy (105,792) and Spain (94,417).
In New York City, 40,900 known cases have been reported, by far the most in the US and more than all but six nations across the world.
Current US COVID-19 reported cases as of Mar 31, 1600 ET:
|New York
|75,795
|Minnesota
|629
|New Jersey
|17,126
|Oregon
|606
|California
|7,477
|Oklahoma
|566
|Michigan
|6,498
|Arkansas
|508
|Florida 6,338
|6,338
|District of Columbia
|495
|Massachusetts
|5,752
|Kentucky
|480
|Washington State
|5,239
|Idaho
|475
|Illinois
|5,058
|Iowa
|424
|Pennsylvania
|4,963
|Rhode Island
|408
|Louisiana
|4,025
|Kansas
|384
|Georgia
|3,820
|New Hampshire
|314
|Texas
|3,344
|Vermont
|304
|Colorado
|2,627
|Maine
|303
|Connecticut
|2,571
|New Mexico
|281
|Indiana
|2,158
|Delaware
|264
|Tennessee
|2,041
|Puerto Rico
|239
|Ohio
|1,933
|Hawaii
|204
|Maryland
|1,660
|Montana
|184
|North Carolina
|1,510
|Nebraska
|153
|Wisconsin
|1,294
|West Virginia
|145
|Virginia
|1,249
|North Dakota
|122
|Arizona
|1,158
|Alaska
|119
|Missouri
|1,110
|Wyoming
|109
|Nevada
|1,044
|South Dakota
|108
|Alabama
|949
|*Grand Princess
|103
|Mississippi
|937
|Guam
|69
|South Carolina
|925
|*Diamond Princess
|49
|Utah
|806
|American Samoa
|0
|*Cruise ships
|Northern Mariana Islands
|0
Based on data from Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.