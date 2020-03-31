The United States has a total of 177,452 cases of COVID-19, which accounts for 21.2% of all infections worldwide. In fact, the US has more cases alone than 167 other nations combined.

Deaths in the US have spiked in the last week, up from 780 on Mar 24, to 3,440 as of Mar 31 4pm/ET.

Based on data from Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering and Worldometer.

Globally, known infections have reached 838,061 in 174 nations, but the brunt of infections are concentrated in the US, China, Iran, Turkey, and about a dozen European nations.

Of the 13 nations that have reported more than 10,000 cases, nine are in Europe, led by Italy (105,792) and Spain (94,417).

Based on data from Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

In New York City, 40,900 known cases have been reported, by far the most in the US and more than all but six nations across the world.

Current US COVID-19 reported cases as of Mar 31, 1600 ET:

New York 75,795 Minnesota 629 New Jersey 17,126 Oregon 606 California 7,477 Oklahoma 566 Michigan 6,498 Arkansas 508 Florida 6,338 6,338 District of Columbia 495 Massachusetts 5,752 Kentucky 480 Washington State 5,239 Idaho 475 Illinois 5,058 Iowa 424 Pennsylvania 4,963 Rhode Island 408 Louisiana 4,025 Kansas 384 Georgia 3,820 New Hampshire 314 Texas 3,344 Vermont 304 Colorado 2,627 Maine 303 Connecticut 2,571 New Mexico 281 Indiana 2,158 Delaware 264 Tennessee 2,041 Puerto Rico 239 Ohio 1,933 Hawaii 204 Maryland 1,660 Montana 184 North Carolina 1,510 Nebraska 153 Wisconsin 1,294 West Virginia 145 Virginia 1,249 North Dakota 122 Arizona 1,158 Alaska 119 Missouri 1,110 Wyoming 109 Nevada 1,044 South Dakota 108 Alabama 949 *Grand Princess 103 Mississippi 937 Guam 69 South Carolina 925 *Diamond Princess 49 Utah 806 American Samoa 0 *Cruise ships Northern Mariana Islands 0

Based on data from Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.