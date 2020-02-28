A total of 61 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the United States, as of Feb 28 1:00pm ET. Fifteen US cases as well as 46 “repatriated” cases from patients overseas have been confirmed by the CDC.

The first known case of “community transmission” of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a patient in Northern California, CBS News reported. The case, a female patient with no known travel to infected regions or contact with previously confirmed cases, means she was likely infected by someone in the general population. She is currently in isolation at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

According to The Hill, the CDC reportedly failed to immediately test the patient due to “narrow testing criteria.” The patient arrived at UC-Davis on Feb 19 but was not tested for COVID-19 until Feb 23, and the test then returned positive on Feb 26, a week after she arrived at the facility, The Hill reported.

At the same time, University of California Davis announced on Feb 28 it had put three students in isolation, SF Gate reported. The university sent a letter two the campus community that explained one student had shown symptoms of COVID-19 and was put in isolation, along with the student’s two roommates. UC-Davis emphasized no cases of coronavirus had been confirmed.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state was monitoring 8,400 people for potential infection, according to The Hill. Newsom said at a news conference that the state had only received 200 COVID-19 testing kits from the CDC, and he was pressing for more.

Worldwide, COVID-19 infections have reached 83,867 with cases surging in South Korea (2,337), Italy (655), and Iran (388).