The United States Embassy in Beijing has announced that an American in Wuhan, China has died of coronavirus — the first reported death of a US citizen from the virus, CNN.com reports. The patient was 60-years old but no further details were released.

The global death toll from the 2019-nCoV coronavirus is 814, which has now surpassed the 2003 SARS mortality mark of 774. Worldwide, 37,592 people have been infected, as of Feb 9, 2020.

According to NBC News correspondent Phil McCausland, China’s National Health Commission has named the virus “new/novel coronavirus pneumonia,” or “NCP” for short.

A second cruise ship has been quarantined after the virus was suspected in passengers onboard, this time in Bayonne, New Jersey. Fox News reports that The Royal Caribbean cruise ship Anthem of the Seas has been in port since Friday and passengers will remain onboard while testing is conducted until at least Monday.