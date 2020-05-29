According to a study in Function, mouthwashes could prevent COVID-19 replication in the mouth and throat by destroying the virus’s lipid envelope, Dentistry Today reports.

SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped virus that is characterized by an outer lipid membrane that is derived from the host cell from which it buds. Emerging studies have demonstrated how the throat and salivary glands are virus replication and transmission sites in early COVID-19 disease.

The researchers reviewed the known mechanisms of viral membrane disruption by mouthwash components that are widely available including ethanol, chlorhexidine, cetylpyridinium chloride, hydrogen peroxide, and povidone-iodine.