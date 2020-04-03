“Tiger King” Joe Exotic has been quarantined in federal prison after allegations he was exposed to COVID-19, according to the Washington Post and Vanity Fair.

Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, did not confirm whether the Tiger King star had the virus, but confirmed to Andy Cohen that Exotic had been moved to a new facility.

“We speak, like, three to five times every day, but since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases,” Passage said in a Wednesday interview on Cohen’s SiriusXM show. “So I have yet to speak to him since he’s been moved.”