Inspire Medical Systems Inc, makers of Inspire Upper Airway Stimulation Therapy for obstructive sleep apnea, has launched the Inspire Sleep app in the Google Play and Apple app stores.

“Especially during these challenging times, patients are looking for more convenient ways to learn about treatment options and manage their sleep apnea. In addition, medical practices are prioritizing treatments that allow for efficient telemedicine consults and follow-up visits. The Inspire Sleep app allows patients to learn about Inspire therapy and connect them with an Inspire-trained physician, either in person or through telemedicine,” says Tim Herbert, president and CEO of Inspire Medical Systems, in a release. “Once patients receive Inspire therapy, the Inspire Sleep app will conveniently and efficiently guide patients through follow-up care. With Inspire cloud, our platform designed for remote diagnostics and patient monitoring, and now the Inspire Sleep app, we have launched the foundation of Inspire’s digital health solutions.”

Phillip Huyett, MD, says, “Inspire patient consults have been some of the easier visits to transition to telemedicine.” Huyett is a clinical associate in the division of Sleep Medicine and Surgery at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Clinical Instructor of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at the Harvard Medical School. “The initial evaluation is largely based on a patient’s obstructive sleep apnea history and discussing the available treatment options for them, none of which requires travel or time off for an in-person visit. The Inspire Sleep app is a highly valuable electronic tool that addresses the most common patient questions in a straightforward manner and is superior to the handouts utilized during in-person visits. Longer-term, the interaction between the Inspire Sleep app and Inspire cloud will improve the efficiency of patient management.”

Inspire has multiple additional digital health solutions in development that are aimed at improving patient outcomes and medical practice efficiency. Future versions of the Inspire Sleep app will support clinical data collection, provide earlier insight into patient adherence and outcomes, and share data automatically with the Inspire cloud.