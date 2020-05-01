Rheonix Inc has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for the Rheonix COVID-19 MDx Assay. The fully automated test enables detection of SARS-CoV-2 directly from respiratory samples.

The test is designed to operate on the Rheonix Encompass MDx workstation, and will facilitate same-day test results. The company has begun shipment of the workstation and test kits to high-need local and regional hospital laboratories to enable them to begin testing immediately.

According to the company, the system requires minimal training to use, and can be quickly installed in critical locations of immediate need. It is ideally suited for use in low to medium-throughput labs, enabling same-day results for local and regional health networks, institutional facilities and rural hospitals.

“Rapid diagnosis is critical in efforts to control the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Richard Montagna, PhD, FACB, senior vice president for scientific and clinical affairs, Rheonix. “We at Rheonix are grateful to the people on the front lines fighting the spread of the COVID-19 illness, and are proud to be able to support them with a rapid, accurate and automated tool to assist in their efforts.”