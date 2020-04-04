The Siemens Healthineers RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer has received clearance from the US FDA, according to the company. The device had already been CE mark-approved.

The analyzer generates blood gas, electrolyte, metabolite, CO-oximetry, and neonatal bilirubin results, which are used to diagnose and monitor critically ill patients in the intensive care unit, operating room, or emergency room.



“The RapidPoint 500e is an essential instrument supporting COVID-19 response efforts, where blood gas testing plays a critical role in managing infected patients and monitoring their respiratory distress,” the company says. “Routine blood gas testing is also performed when patients require mechanical ventilation.”

The analyzer elevates confidence in patient results with Integri-sense Technology, a comprehensive series of automated functional checks designed to deliver accurate test results at the point-of-care.

Additionally, the RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer integrates seamlessly into hospital networks with the Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Ecosystem, which offers convenient, remote management of operators and devices located across multiple sites.

“Point-of-care teams monitoring respiratory conditions in critical care settings need a blood gas testing solution that delivers fast, accurate results and increases workflow efficiencies. A safe operating environment amid growing concerns about cybersecurity threats in healthcare is also important,” said Christoph Pedain, PhD, Head of Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. “The RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer has become a trusted instrument in Europe’s endeavor to combat COVID-19 and to help address an unprecedented demand for blood gas testing in affected respiratory patients.”