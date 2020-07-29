Royal Philips has launched its remote monitoring and defibrillator solution, Tempus ALS, for pre-hospital settings in the US. Tempus ALS combines a remote portable vital signs patient monitor (Tempus Pro), and remote professional defibrillator (Tempus LS-Manual).

The device is a complete end-to-end system that combines innovative hardware and advanced software to expand the pre-hospital scope of care for first responders, Philips says.

While the monitor and defibrillator can be used separately, the devices also connect wirelessly to share data and transfer vitals, waveforms and images into Philips web-based software platform IntelliSpace Corsium. The software platform provides robust, real-time transfer of clinical data and events, interactive ECG measurement, two-way communication and more, enabling rapid clinical and transport decision support and seamless electronic patient care recording (ePCR) integration outside the hospital in emergency settings.

The company designed the device to improve portability and connectivity for prehospital/EMS personnel. It’s equipped with a small, rugged exterior and long-lasting battery to allow emergency medical providers to focus on caring for the patient without the hassle or distraction of bulky equipment.

“In emergency situations, where seconds count, having access to advanced patient data collection and sharing and real-time secure data streaming, can help inform confident treatment and transport decisions outside the hospital,” said Arman Voskerchyan, general manager of Therapeutic Care at Philips. “The integrated remote monitoring and defibrillator solution combined with our web-based software platform will help front line responders provide emergency care, diagnosis and treatment — including defibrillation therapy, data management and clinical and operational efficiency features — in a fully integrated solution.”

More information on the Philips Tempus ALS remote monitor and defibrillator is available at the company’s website.