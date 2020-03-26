Masimo is making rainbow noninvasive monitoring licenses available for no additional charge to hospitals where its rainbow-ready devices are already in use.

The move comes in response to current worldwide blood shortages driven by the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced.

Masimo’s rainbow platform allows for the noninvasive and continuous monitoring of 12 parameters, including hemoglobin (SpHb), oxyhemoglobin (SpO 2 ), and methemoglobin (SpMet).

Once rainbow is enabled, hospitals can purchase RD rainbow sensors at discounted prices during this pandemic. The program is available globally and is planned to continue until the pandemic subsides, according to Masimo.

SpHb and SpMet are not intended to replace laboratory blood testing. Masimo explained that clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the clinician’s judgment considering, among other factors, patient condition and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood samples.

“Our goal is to make the biggest difference we can during this challenging time. This is our third initiative in the past four days to help clinicians deal with COVID-19. Many hospitals have seen the value of rainbow, and we hope every hospital can now benefit from proven rainbow noninvasive blood constituent monitoring technology,” said Joe Kiani, founder and CEO of Masimo.