Vyaire Medical’s reusable telemetry adapter, the MX40, is now available in the United States. The MX40 is compatible with Philips Intellivue MX40 wearable patient monitor.

The small, lightweight adapter allows patients to move freely throughout the hospital while they are receiving electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring. Using Vyaire’s single patient-use leadwire can help eliminate the risk of cross contamination often seen with reusable leadwires, according to the company.



Designed for use with both 5 and 6 leadwire sets, the new adapter can be used in conjunction with the Philips Intellivue MX40 wearable patient monitor. It features a SpO2 port with a securing mechanism that can be used while the patient is walking around with the device. It also has a closure cap that covers the port while it’s not in use.

The SpO2 port is compatible with the Masimo LNCS pulse oximeter as well as the Philips 9 pin pulse oximeter sensors.

The MX40 adapter also utilizes the Vyaire Multi-Link X2 solutions allowing standardization of single patient use leadwires across multiple monitoring platforms, including: Philips, GE, Mindray, Nihon Kohden and Spacelabs.

“The MX40 adapter is another example of Vyaire’s ability to increase patient mobility and clinician workflow, while providing a decreased risk of infection,” said Jeff Zanni, vice president of U.S. Sales. “It also allows our company to partner with both customers and other innovators to implement solutions that are patient—centric.”