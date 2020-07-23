SleepWeaver Prevent is the latest solution from Circadiance, designed to provide an additional level of isolation for CPAP/NIV patients with known or suspected respiratory infections.

The CDC and American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) have cautioned about the possible transmission of COVID-19 during aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs) in procedural care settings, Circadiance said in a press release. Guidance from the AASM advocates use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff administering PAP therapy.

Patients undergoing PAP therapy have limited PPE options to reduce the risk to healthcare personnel, caregivers and visitors. But what if there were a way for patients to don PPE?

SleepWeaver Prevent, which uses an integrated KN95 Mask to filter exhaled air, provides an additional level of isolation for CPAP/NIV patients with known or suspected respiratory infections.

Circadiance is offering this new combination filter and CPAP mask to address the following concerns during the COVID-19 public health emergency:

Risks to healthcare personnel and visitors from PAP therapy in the clinical space.

Risks to bed partners and family members during in-home PAP therapy.

Orders will be accepted for SleepWeaver Prevent, Part #101743 (Regular) and #101744 (Large), and replacement KN95 Filter Mask 10 packs, Part #101745. More information on the product is available on the company’s website.