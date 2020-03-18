Bellerophon Therapeutics will soon initiate a Phase 3 trial for its INOpulse inhaled nitric oxide therapy for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary fibrosis (PH-PF).

The company completed its End-of-Phase 2 Meetings with the US FDA and has finalized the key elements of its planned pivotal Phase 3 study. Those elements include:

The use of moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) as the primary endpoint for approval,

the patient population of pulmonary fibrosis subjects at risk of PH,

the dose of iNO45 (45 mcg/kg IBW/hr).

According to Bellerophon, these elements were evaluated in its Phase 2 clinical trial and the therapy achieved a statistically significant improvement (p=0.02) in moderate to vigorous physical activity versus placebo.

“We are very pleased with the alignment reached with the FDA on the design of our pivotal Phase 3 trial which allows us to move confidently towards the initiation of this important study,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon. “There is a pressing need to develop a safe and effective treatment for patients with PH-PF, a disease with no approved therapies and a median life expectancy of approximately 18 months.

“INOpulse, with its targeted pulmonary vasodilation, would potentially become the first therapy to treat a broad PH-PF population that includes patients at low, intermediate and high risk of pulmonary hypertension. We look forward to initiating our pivotal Phase 3 study in PH-PF shortly.”