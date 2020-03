Smoking or vaping could pose serious risks for people infected by coronavirus, a spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

De Blasio told a press conference earlier on Sunday that people who smoke or vape are at higher risk.

“If you are a smoker or a vaper that does make you more vulnerable,” de Blasio said, urging New Yorkers to seek help in quitting. “If you are a smoker or a vaper this is a very good time to stop that habit and we will help you.”