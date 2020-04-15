Oxford University Press has published a free, e-book called Medical Ventilator System Basics: A Clinical Guide, as a free resource for RTs and critical care clinicians during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The book was first published in 2017 and earned the British Medical Association’s Medical Book Awards of 2018, according to a Hamilton Medical announcement.

“Dr. Lei, senior e-learning manager at Hamilton Medical AG, hopes this book will be of great benefit to frontline healthcare workers and thus to their many COVID-19 patients around the world,” Hamilton Medical said in an announcement.

According to the Dr Lei’s abstract, the book provides everyday clinical information: