RT Magazine’s new podcast hosted Temple Lung Center pulmonologist Dr. Jamie Garfield for a discussion on COVID-19. Topics covered in the discussion included:

Jamie Garfield, MD

Critical care aspects of coronavirus

Treatments for COVID-19

Precautions for aerosol therapy

The use of telehealth to protect HCWs and patients

Personal protective equipment for HCWs

Date: Mar 25, 2020

Length: 16m33s



Jamie Garfield, MD, is an associate professor of clinical thoracic medicine and surgery and an interventional pulmonologist at the Temple Lung Center at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. In addition, Dr. Garfield is director of Quality Improvement and Patient Safety, Internal Medicine Residency, and core clinical educator at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Full bio available here.

