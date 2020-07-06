Overview
Title: Noninvasive Ventilation Management for Severe COVID-19 Patients
Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Time: 12 PM ET (9 AM PT)
Length: 60 min

SPONSORED BY PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

REGISTER NOW!


RT Magazine will host a free, 60-min webinar on noninvasive ventilation (NIV) therapy for COVID-19 patients. Viewers will learn successful NIV strategies used to treat severe COVID-19 patients around the globe, with a focus on Philips NIV devices used to provide ventilation support. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A using audience-submitted questions.

This program is organized and sponsored by Philips Healthcare.

Our speakers include:

  • Javier Sayas Catalan, MD
    • Staff Pneumologist at the Pneumology Department, Hospital U 12 de Octubre (Madrid, Spain)
  • Jim McKenzie
    • Senior Global Product Manager, Philips
  • Julie Yarascavitch
    • Senior Clinical Marketing Manager, Philips
REGISTER NOW!

Javier Sayas Catalan, MD
Hospital U 12 de Octubre, Madrid, Spain
Jim McKenzie
Philips Healthcare
Julie Yarascavitch
Philips Healthcare